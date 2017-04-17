Crop Progress- US Corn Planting Falls Behind Normal Pace Due to Widespread Rain

OMAHA (DTN) — After debuting last week at a pace equal to the five-year average, U.S. corn planting progress fell behind normal in USDA’s weekly Crop Progress report released Monday afternoon. USDA estimated 6% of the nation’s corn crop was planted as of Sunday, behind last year’s pace of 12% and also behind the five-year average pace of 9%.

The delay in planting was due to frequent and widespread showers across the Corn Belt last week, DTN Senior Ag Meteorologist Bryce Anderson explained in an Ag Weather Forum blog (http://bit.ly/…).

USDA’s estimate for corn planting progress is moderately bullish for the corn market, said DTN Analyst Todd Hultman.

USDA also reported that 19% of U.S. winter wheat was headed as of Sunday, April 16, up from 11% a year ago and also up from the five-year average of 13% headed.

“Fifty-four percent of the winter wheat crop was rated good to excellent, resulting in a DTN Winter Wheat Condition Index of 133, up 2 points from a week ago,” Hultman said. “The index is down from 146 a year ago, but above the five-year average of 106. Monday’s report is bearish for winter wheat.”

Meanwhile, spring wheat planting was reported at 13% complete as of Sunday, down from last year’s 25% and also below the five-year average of 21% planted.

“Monday’s report is slightly bullish for spring wheat,” Hultman said.

In other crop reports, sorghum was 21% planted, compared to 16% last year and a 20% five-year average. Cotton planting was 8% complete, compared to 7% last year and a 9% average. Rice was 55% planted, compared to 46% last year and a 37% average. Twenty-five percent of rice was emerged.

Oats were 45% planted as of April 16, compared to 53% last year and a 52% average. Emergence was at 29%, compared to 29% last year and a 35% average.

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Corn Planted 6 3 12 9 Winter Wheat Headed 19 9 11 13 Spring Wheat Planted 13 5 25 21 Cotton Planted 8 6 7 9 Sorghum Planted 21 18 16 20 Oats Planted 45 33 53 52 Oats Emerged 29 26 29 35 Barley Planted 13 9 31 28 Rice Planted 55 31 46 37 Rice Emerged 25 13 18 17

National Crop Condition Summary (VP=Very Poor; P=Poor; F=Fair; G=Good; E=Excellent) This Week Last Week Last Year VP P F G E VP P F G E VP P F G E Winter Wht 3 10 33 46 8 3 10 34 46 7 2 7 34 48 9

NEBRASKA

LINCOLN, Neb. April 17, 2017 – For the week ending April 16, 2017, temperatures averaged four to six degrees above normal, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Rainfall of an inch or more was limited to portions of the eastern half of the State. Dry soil moisture conditions continued in southwestern Nebraska. The first fields of corn were planted, however, fieldwork in most areas was limited to spring tillage and fertilizer application. There were 4.8 days suitable for fieldwork.

Topsoil moisture supplies rated 5 percent very short, 18 short, 74 adequate, and 3 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 7 percent very short, 23 short, 68 adequate, and 2 surplus.

Field Crops Report: Corn planted was 3 percent, near 6 last year, and equal to the five-year average.

Winter wheat condition rated 1 percent very poor, 8 poor, 38 fair, 46 good, and 7 excellent. Winter wheat jointed was 7 percent, behind 17 last year and 13 average.

Oats planted was 70 percent, near 68 last year and 66 average. Oats emerged was 26 percent, ahead of 20 last year, and near 22 average.

Livestock, Pasture and Range Report: Cattle and calf conditions rated 0 percent very poor, 0 poor, 15 fair, 71 good, and 14 excellent. Calving progress was 82 percent complete, near 84 last year and 83 average. Cattle and calf death loss rated 1 percent heavy, 65 average, and 34 light.

Sheep and lamb conditions rated 0 percent very poor, 1 poor, 22 fair, 68 good, and 9 excellent. Sheep and lamb death loss rated 1 percent heavy, 74 average, and 25 light.

Hay and roughage supplies rated 1 percent very short, 4 short, 91 adequate, and 4 surplus.

Stock water supplies rated 1 percent very short, 5 short, 93 adequate, and 1 surplus.

KANAS

MANHATTAN, Kan. April 17, 2017 – For the week ending April 16, 2017, temperatures were six to ten degrees above normal, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Central and eastern counties continued to receive rainfall, while most western counties remained dry. The additional rainfall aided pasture and wheat development, but continued to delay corn planting in many areas. Powdery mildew and stripe rust have been identified in some wheat fields. There were 4.0 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture rated 4 percent very short, 13 short, 70 adequate, and 13 surplus. Subsoil moisture rated 5 percent very short, 20 short, 70 adequate, and 5 surplus.

Field Crops Report: Winter wheat condition rated 4 percent very poor, 12 poor, 33 fair, 45 good, and 6 excellent. Winter wheat jointed was 65 percent, behind 75 last year, but ahead of the five-year average of 58. Headed was 9 percent, ahead of 3 last year, and near 6 average. Corn planted was 9 percent, well behind 32 last year, and behind 18 average.

Livestock Report: Cattle and calf conditions rated 0 percent very poor, 2 poor, 21 fair, 69 good, and 8 excellent. Calving progress was 91 percent complete, near 90 last year. Cattle and calf death loss rated 1 percent heavy, 55 average, and 44 light.

Sheep and lamb conditions rated 0 percent very poor, 1 poor, 14 fair, 82 good, and 3 excellent. Lambing progress was 96 percent complete. Sheep and lamb death loss rated 1 percent heavy, 60 average, and 39 light.

Hay and roughage supplies rated 1 percent very short, 7 short, 83 adequate, and 9 surplus. Stock water supplies were 1 percent very short, 7 short, 80 adequate, and 12 surplus.