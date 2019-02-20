Crop Scout Training for Pest Managers is March 5

Agriculture industry representatives and corn and soybean growers wanting to better manage pests are encouraged to attend the Crop Scout Training for Pest Managers course March 5 at the Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center near Mead, 1071 County Road G.

The program runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

The session is ideal for new employees preparing to take the Certified Crop Advisor exam and serves as a refresher course for experienced personnel. Sessions are taught by University of Nebraska–Lincoln representatives. The training provides current, detailed instruction and is specifically designed to provide the expertise necessary to make control recommendations as a crop scout.

Topics include: factors influencing the growth and development of corn and soybeans; crop diseases and management; identification of weeds and plant morphology; weed control and herbicide management; using a key to identify weed seedlings; and corn and soybean insect management.

The cost is $165 with a resource book or $60 without. The book contains a variety of reference materials that are excellent resources for crop-scouting professionals. Fees cover the cost of lunch, refreshments and workshop materials. They do not cover lodging.

Participants are required to pre-register to reserve a seat and to ensure workshop materials are available. Certified Crop Advisor credits of 7.5 (six in pest management, one in crop management and 0.5 in fertility/nutrient management) have been applied for and are pending. Register at https://go.unl.edu/ 2019cropscout or complete and submit the form on the event flyer at https://go.unl.edu/ march2019cropscouttraining.

For more information, contact Nebraska Extension Educator Keith Glewen at kglewen1@unl.edu or 402-624-8030. For answers to registration questions, email cdunbar2@unl.edu or call 402-624-8030.