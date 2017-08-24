Crop Tour Estimates Lower Iowa/Illinois Crops

Midwest Crop Tour Day Three results for Illinois: corn pegged at 180.7 bpa vs. last year’s 187.3 bpa and the USDA estimate of 188. Last year’s final USDA number was 197 bpa. Average soybean pod counts were estimated at 1,230 vs. 1,318 last year and compared to the three-year average of 1,269.

Day Three results for western Iowa: corn pegged at 178.6-179.3 bpa compared to the recent USDA Iowa predication of 188 bpa and last year’s final number of 203 bpa . More IA results to be announced Thursday evening. Soybean counts were at 1,226 to 1,158.

A large Central IL Co-op finished off their crop tour of the state and estimated corn yield at 183 bpa vs. 211 bpa. Soybean pod counts were seen at 50 bpa vs. 54 last year.