Crops and water on tap for field day

The Fourth annual Agronomy Youth Field Day begins at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7 at the Nebraska Agriculture Industry Education Center in Curtis.

Youth ages 9 to 18 years old, and adults and families, are encouraged to attend this free field day presented by Nebraska Extension and the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, said Kathy Burr, extension educator in Frontier County.

“We had great feedback from the 2018 sessions,” Burr said. Youth comments included learning about methods for checking soil moisture, identifying weeds, and understanding the science of no-till and tillage in crops.

“My son really enjoyed it,” a parent participant told Burr. “He was getting wiggly during the last session and I wondered if he was even listening to the lessons but he was able to tell his dad about every session! The educators did a great job of getting through to the kids!”

NCTA agronomy professor Brad Ramsdale will join a team of seven Nebraska Extension educators in providing hands-on sessions which will feature crop scouting, weed science and control applications, crop nutrition, plant breeding, irrigation scheduling, crop root depth and water movement, equipment technology, precision agriculture and center pivot irrigation technology.

Interactive sessions will be divided into two tracts of science activities for youth ages 9-11, and youth ages 12-18.

Online registration is requested by August 2 to: https://go.unl.edu/agronomyyouthfieldday. For more information contact Nebraska Extension Frontier County at 308-367-4424 or email Kathy Burr at kathy.burr@unl.edu.

The field day, which includes a complimentary lunch, will conclude by 3 p.m.