Custer County Farm Bureau Sponsors “Road to Property Tax Reform” in Broken Bow

BROKEN BOW, NEB. – Custer County Farm Bureau is sponsoring a “Road to Property Tax Reform” forum to be held Saturday, March 25 at 2:30p.m. at the Tumble Weed in Broken Bow. The event is open to the public.

Bruce Rieker, vice president of governmental relations for Nebraska Farm Bureau will be the presenter. He will present the property tax landscape in Nebraska and answer any questions.

“Whether you are a homeowner, a business owner or a farmer or rancher, it’s important for everyone that is concerned about property taxes to learn what they can do to make a real difference. You don’t have to be a farmer or rancher to come. This event is open to everyone,” Tim Krause, president of Custer County Farm Bureau said March 17.

Property taxes account for roughly 48 percent, almost half, of the total combined collections of property taxes, state sales taxes, and state income taxes. “We hope to see folks Saturday, March 25 at 2:30 p.m. at the Tumbleweed in Broken Bow to learn more about the ‘Road to Property Tax Reform,’” Krause said.