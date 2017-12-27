MANHATTAN, Kan. — The holidays are in full swing, winter has somewhat set in, although it’s not very cold and let’s keep it that way. Although the days remain shorter, farmers and ranchers are busy planning the new year.

Some may be dreaming about a wonderful winter wheat harvest while others are caring for their livestock and others may be preparing for the upcoming fall planting season. All of which, depend on whether we’re blessed with moisture.

During this period, it’s healthy to interject a little humor into the daily diet. A chuckle or comic relief is good for the mind and body. With that in mind, here’s my offering for the beginning of the New Year.

I’ve yet to meet a farmer or rancher who isn’t continually searching for new, innovative ways to make profits. This week, let’s peek at the opposite end of the spectrum. Here are 10 sure-fire ways to cut your profit margins.