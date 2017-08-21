CWT Assists with 88,185 Pounds of Cheese Export Sales

ARLINGTON, VA – Cooperatives Working Together (CWT) has accepted 1 request for export assistance from a member cooperative that has a contract to sell 88,185 pounds (40 metric tons) of Cheddar to customers in Central America. The product has been contracted for delivery in the period from September through November 2017.

So far this year, CWT has assisted member cooperatives who have contracts to sell 47.076 million pounds of American-type cheeses and 3.013 million pounds of butter (82% milkfat) to 18 countries on five continents. The sales are the equivalent of 502.299 million pounds of milk on a milkfat basis.

Assisting CWT members through the Export Assistance program in the long term helps member cooperatives gain and maintain market share, thus expanding the demand for U.S. dairy products and the U.S. farm milk that produces them. This, in turn, positively affects all U.S. dairy farmers by strengthening and maintaining the value of dairy products that directly impact their milk price.

The amounts of dairy products and related milk volumes reflect current contracts for delivery, not completed export volumes. CWT will pay export assistance to the bidders only when export and delivery of the product is verified by the submission of the required documentation.