Dairy Cows Come to the Omaha Zoo!

Dairy cows were the main attraction at the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium June 2-3 for Moo at the Zoo.

Moo at the Zoo is an event designed to educate consumers about the Nebraska dairy industry.

Classic Dairy in Jansen, Nebraska, a family milking operation, provides the cattle each year. Zoo-goers have the opportunity to mingle with dairy farmers to ask questions about the cattle and their operations.

In addition, representatives from Midwest Dairy and the Nebraska State Dairy Association attended to help educate consumers.

Governor Pete Ricketts also made an appearance to officially proclaim June as Dairy Month in Nebraska.