Dawson Co. Ag Groups Will Donate Beef To Schools During Ag Week

Cozad, NE – In celebration with National Ag Week, March 12-18, Dawson County Farm Bureau and Dawson County Cattlemen along with Tyson Fresh Meats will donate beef to local schools to give students a choice when it comes to a healthy nutritious lunch.

Britt Anderson, Dawson County Farm Bureau member said they were looking for a way to promote the importance of agriculture in the area and, what better way than local schools and beef. “Working with the school’s food service coordinators we gave them total discretion to come up with delicious and healthy recipes for the student featuring the beef we provided,” he said.

Participating schools include: Gothenburg, Cozad, Lexington, Overton, Eustis/Farnam, Sumner/Eddyville/Miller (S.E.M.).

Beef is a great source of the nutrients people need on a daily basis, from protein, B12, selenium and more”, according to Shannon Peterson Dawson County Cattlemen member. “There is a lot of discussion about healthy school lunches and we wanted to give students a great beef experience within the guidelines of the national school lunch program.”

Schools were also provided beef learning materials that included curriculum, lesson plans and information on beef by the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture. “We were very excited to be able to provide resources to the Dawson County schools to show students that the beef they eat comes from a farm or ranch,” said Courtney Schaardt, manager of outreach education with the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture.

Participating schools are excited to receive such a generous donation from the organizations. Joni Jacobsen, Gothenburg Public Schools food service manager said, “We are incredibly appreciative of the donation and are excited to serve the beef to our students.”

The beef industry is very important to Dawson County as it is ranked the number two county in Nebraska with over $520 million in sales of cattle and calves and is ranked fifth in cattle and calf inventory with over 238,000 heads as of the latest census of agriculture from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.