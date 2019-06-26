class="post-template-default single single-post postid-392507 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"
Dawson County 4-H Competes Well at Premier Animal Science Event in Lincoln

BY Dawson County Extension | June 26, 2019
Skillathon: (From left to right) Heath Weichel, Eustis; along with Taryn Vonderschmidt, Lexington; (far right) coached the Dawson County team to a championship in the Skillathon competition at UNL’s Premier Animal Science Event. Team members pictured are: Savannah Peterson, Neligh Andersen, Heath Keiser, and Jace Russman, all of Gothenburg.

The University of Nebraska’s East Campus is the site of 4-H’s Premier Animal Science Event. 4-H’ers from across the state gather to compete in 8 livestock events. According to Dawson County Extension Educator, Bruce Treffer, “no county was better represented or more successful than Dawson in 2019.” Twenty-three of our 4-H’ers participated and brought home 3 championships, 2 reserve championships and a host of individual awards.

MEATS JUDGING

Dawson County easily out-distanced 11 other teams to take not only the Meats Championship but also the reserve championship. Individually, team members took 6 of the 8 top spots. Gold medalist was Jennifer Guerra-Mazariegos of Eddyville; silver medalist was Faith Whitesel of Miller; and bronze medalist was Spencer Walahoski of Overton. Placing fourth was Jacie Wolfinger of Lexington. Helene Keiser of Gothenburg was 7th; and Emma Peterson of Gothenburg 8th. No team members placed outside of the top 14. The winning team consisted of Jennifer, Faith, Helene and Greg. The reserve champion team of younger 4-H’ers was Spencer, Jacie, Emma Peterson and Addison Luther, of Overton.

The Meats Contest consists of retail meat cut identification, judging classes, and a test of food safety knowledge. The first place team goes on to the National Contest in Kansas City.

The Dawson County 4-H Meats coach is Curt Rickertsen, Lexington. Special thanks goes out to Oren Anderson from Plum Creek Market Place’s meats department for hosting workouts.

Meats Team: Two Dawson County teams took home both the championship and reserve championship awards in the Meats contest at PASE. (From left to right) Helene Keiser, Gothenburg; Jennifer Guerra-Mazariegos, Eddyville; Addison Luther, Overton; Emma Peterson, Gothenburg; Jacie Wolfinger, Lexington; Spencer Walahoski, Overton; Faith Whitesel, Miller; Greg Treffer, Cozad; and Coach Curt Rickertsen, Lexington. The champion team consisted of Jennifer, Faith, Helene and Greg. The reserve champion team members were Spencer, Jacie, Emma and Addison.

SKILLATHON

Topping 11 4-H teams including runner-up Buffalo County in Skillathon was a senior team of Heath Keiser, Savannah Peterson, Jace Russman, and Neligh Andersen, all of Gothenburg. Of the 6 practical knowledge stations they won the evaluation marketing; the Equipment-breed and the meats. Coaches for the team were Taryn Vonderschmidt of Lexington and Heath Weichel of Eustis.

INTERMEDIATE QUIZ BOWL

Livestock Quiz Bowl tests the quick recall of animal science knowledge on all species. Two Dawson County teams competed in the Intermediate Contest. The Champion team consisted of Parker Walahoski of Overton; Jacie Wolfinger of Lexington, Hayden Russman of Gothenburg, and Bart Beattie of Sumner. They beat the Hall County team in the final match. The other Dawson Intermediate team was Preston Beattie, Sumner; Jaelin Wolfinger, Lexington; Emma and Addison Howerter, of Cozad.

Intermediate Quiz Bowl: (From left to right) Parker Walahoski, Overton; Jacie Wolfinger, Lexington; Bart Beattie, Sumner; and Hayden Russman, Gothenburg; took home the champion award in the Intermediate Quiz Bowl event at PASE.

SENIOR QUIZ BOWL

The Dawson County Senior Quiz Bowl team took earned the State Reserve Championship. Team members were: Spencer Walahoski, Overton; Emma Peterson, Helene Keiser, Sydney Howerter, Cozad and Gage Andersen of Gothenburg. The other Dawson County team was also competitive and consisted of Greg and Sarah Treffer and Gracie Schneider all of Cozad; and Mattison Beattie of Sumner. Quiz bowl coaches were Jennifer Schneider of Cozad and Shannon Peterson of Gothenburg.

Senior Quiz Bowl: (From left to right) Gage Andersen, Gothenburg; Sydney Howerter, Cozad; Helene Keiser, Gothenburg; Emma Peterson, Gothenburg; and Spencer Walahoski, Overton; earned the State Reserve Championship in the Senior Quiz Bowl at the Premier Animal Science Event at UNL.

SENIOR LIVESTOCK JUDGING

The Dawson County team placed 4th in Senior Livestock Judging. Team members were Heath and Helene Keiser, Savannah Peterson of Gothenburg, and Spencer Walahoski, of Overton. Alternates were Emma Peterson, Gracie Schneider, Greg Treffer, Mattison Beattie, and Sarah Treffer. Heath was also 10th in Beef and 4th in reasons.

Senior Livestock Judging: (From left to right) Spencer Walahoski, Overton; Savannah Peterson, Gothenburg; Helene Keiser, Gothenburg; and Heath Keiser, Gothenburg; placed fourth in the Senior Livestock Judging event at UNL’s PASE.

INTERMEDIATE LIVESTOCK JUDGING

The livestock judging contest is one of the year’s most competitive events. Placing 6th was a Dawson County team of Jacie Wolfinger, Parker Walahoski and Jaelin Wolfinger. Parker was 5th in reasons and 10th in beef and Jacie was 6th in reasons.

Junior Livestock Judging: (From left to right) Parker Walahoski, Overton; Jacie Wolfinger, Lexington; and Jaelin Wolfinger, Lexington; made up the Intermediate Livestock Judging team of PASE and placed 6th in the event.
