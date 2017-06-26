Day 10, Kansas Wheat Harvest Report

This is day 10 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and the Kansas Grain and Feed Association.

Frank York, a farmer from Ashland, said that everyone was “pleasantly surprised with yields.” He reported that most of his ground averaged about 50 bushels per acre, a yield well above average for the area.

“Test weights have been pushing almost 64 pounds per bushel, and we’re still above 63 after a small shower last week.” Fortunately, York wrapped up his harvest last Thursday and estimated that much of Clark County, with the exception of the area around Minneola, is wrapping up, as well.

Justin Knopf, who farms in Saline and Dickinson counties, reports that “Yields have been good this year.” He has been harvesting since around June 15 and has two days of cutting left. He reports a small amount of water damage and freeze damage in low places in his fields, but says his “yields have been mostly in the mid 60s to low 70s for field averages.”

Knopf says the freeze event at the end of April “didn’t impact yields as much as I thought it might.” But says that “Lower lying areas are 10-15 bushels less than up the hill which points to freeze injury because those lower temperatures hung around longer at that lower elevation.”

Harvest has been quite scattered for farmers in Beloit, Kansas, but for Michael Jordan, he says he has been in the field for about a week now.

“All of a sudden everything was ready to cut; that’s when things got wild here,” said Jordan.

Jordan reported that the wheat that was affected by freeze damage or disease problems has been low in yields, which is expected, he said.

Jordan has seen good yields this harvest and said most of his fields have been ranging in the mid 60’s.

Jordan said he has been taking most of his wheat to his bin for seed wheat, but what has gone to the elevator has averaged 61 pounds for test weights.

“Moisture has been generally low down around 11 and protein has been a disappointment, usually at 10,” said Jordan.

Unfortunately due to harsh weather conditions, this year’s crop has not performed as good last year’s crop, Jordan said.

“It was an extraordinary crop even though we had hail damage last year; this year will be a little bit behind, certainly not best crop ever, but it is well above average for this year,” said Jordan. “For us here in the middle of Kansas, it’s been pretty darn good.”

The 2017 Harvest Report is brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and the Kansas Grain and Feed Association.