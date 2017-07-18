Deadline Is Aug. 1 to Enroll in Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC), Price Loss Coverage (PLC)

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Nebraska Farm Service Agency (FSA) Acting State Executive Director (SED) Mike Sander reminds farmers and ranchers they have until Aug. 1 to enroll in Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and/or Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs for the 2017 crop year. These programs trigger financial protections for participating agricultural producers when market forces cause substantial drops in crop prices or revenues

“Producers have already elected ARC or PLC, but to receive program benefits they must enroll for the 2017 crop year by signing a contract before the August 1 deadline,” said Sander. “Please contact your local FSA office to schedule an appointment if you have not yet enrolled.”

Covered commodities under the programs include barley, canola, large and small chickpeas, corn, crambe, flaxseed, grain sorghum, lentils, mustard seed, oats, peanuts, dry peas, rapeseed, long grain rice, medium grain rice (which includes short grain and sweet rice), safflower seed, sesame, soybeans, sunflower seed and wheat.

For more program information, contact your local FSA office or visit www.fsa.usda.gov/arc-plc. To find your local FSA office, visit http://offices.usda.gov.