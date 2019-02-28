Deadlines approaching for federal crop insurance

U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Risk Management Agency (RMA) urges farmers to sign up for crop insurance before the sales closing dates for eligible 2019 spring crops. Last year’s hurricanes, wildfires, and droughts across the country are a stark reminder that agriculture is an inherently risky business. The sales closing dates for most spring-planted crops is February 28 or March 15. These are also the last dates for insured producers to make changes to their crop insurance coverage for the 2019 crop year, including increasing coverage levels or adding options.

“Crop insurance is central to a strong farm safety net and producers should talk with their crop insurance agents now to understand options and purchase crop insurance,” said Farm Production and Conservation Under Secretary Bill Northey. “The prosperity of the rural economy depends on our farmers and ranchers and their ability to bounce back from adverse conditions.”

Federal crop insurance helps producers recover after severe weather and manage other business risks. Farmers should visit with their crop insurance agent to discuss new options such as the multi-county enterprise unit coverage for 2019 crops. Coverage is available for nearly every commodity, including fruit, vegetable, and organic, with crop specific plans or the Whole-Farm Revenue Protection policy.

Sales closing dates vary by crop, state, and county. More information about deadlines are available in the RMA Actuarial Browser. To discuss dates and options, producers should contact their local agent. Learn more at www.rma.usda.gov.