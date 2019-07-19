Deere Announces Registered Apprenticeship Program

A new apprentice program by John Deere gives ag equipment dealers more options to address the shortage of service technicians. Deere announced this week it has received approval from the U.S.

Labor Department for its new Registered Apprenticeship Program. The effort will provide dealers with a formalized, on-the-job and technical training plan to help them develop more highly skilled employees. Through participation in the apprenticeship program, dealers formally commit to developing talent in the earn-while-you-learn program. A participating apprentice benefits from structured, on-the-job training in partnership with an experienced mentor.

As training progresses, apprentices are rewarded for new skills acquired. At the end of the program, students will receive a nationally recognized journeyworker certificate. The Program complements Deere’s existing Deere Tech Program. Tim Worthington, a customer support manager with John Deere, says the program can “improve a dealer’s productivity and profit potential as employee turnover costs are reduced and employees are retained longer.” Deere says those interested in participating in the program should contact their local dealer.