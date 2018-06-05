Deere Files Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Against Precision Planting, AGCO

Deere & Company announced it has taken legal action against Precision Planting LLC and AGCO Corporation, claiming that the companies have infringed on 12 John Deere patents.

The Deere patents, according to a company news release, relate to several of the “unique and inventive” aspects of John Deere planting equipment, many of which are “embodied in the state-of-the-art technology.”

Deere filed the complaint in the United States District Court in Delaware, asserting that it has suffered damages because of the infringement and will continue to suffer such damages if the infringement continues. The lawsuit states that products made or sold by Precision Planting, including vSet seed meters along with SpeedTube products, infringe on Deere patents.

AGCO acquired Precision Planting in September 2017.