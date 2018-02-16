Deere Reports First-Quarter Loss of $535 Million, Including Effect of U.S. Tax Reform Legislation; Adjusted Net Income Totals $430 Million

MOLINE, Ill., /PRNewswire/ — Deere & Company
reported a net loss of $535.1 million for the first quarter ended
January 28, 2018, or $1.66 per share, compared with net income of
$199.0 million, or $0.62 per share, for the quarter ended January 29,
2017.
Affecting first-quarter 2018 results were charges to the provision for
income taxes due to the enactment of U.S. tax reform legislation on
December 22, 2017 (tax reform). The provisional income tax expense
includes a write-down of net deferred tax assets of $715.6 million,
reflecting a reduction in the U.S. corporate tax rate from 35 percent
to 21 percent beginning on the enactment date, as well as the cost of
a mandatory deemed repatriation of previously untaxed non-U.S.
earnings of $261.6 million, partially offset by a favorable reduction
in the annual effective tax rate and other adjustments of $12.1
million. Without these adjustments, first-quarter net income would
have been $430.0 million, or $1.31 per share. (Information on non-GAAP
financial measures is included in the appendix.)
Worldwide net sales and revenues for the first quarter increased 23
percent, to $6.913 billion, compared with $5.625 billion for the same
period last year. Net sales of the equipment operations were $5.974
billion for the quarter compared with $4.698 billion a year ago.
“Deere has continued to experience strong increases in demand for its
products as conditions in key markets show further improvement,” said
Samuel R. Allen, chairman and chief executive officer. “Sales gains
for the quarter, however, were moderated by bottlenecks in the supply
chain and logistical delays in shipping products to our dealers. In
line with strengthening conditions, we have raised our sales and
adjusted-earnings forecasts for 2018 and have confidence we will be
able to fulfill the needs of our customers over the course of the
year.”
Summary of Operations
Net sales of the worldwide equipment operations increased 27 percent
for the quarter. Deere’s completion of the acquisition of the Wirtgen
Group (Wirtgen) in December 2017 added 5 percent to net sales for the
quarter. Sales also included a favorable currency-translation effect
of 3 percent. Equipment net sales in the United States and Canada
increased 24 percent, with Wirtgen adding 1 percent. Outside the U.S.
and Canada, net sales increased 33 percent, with Wirtgen adding 12
percent, and a favorable currency-translation effect of 5 percent.
Deere’s equipment operations reported operating profit of $419 million
for the quarter, compared with $255 million for the period in 2017.
Results for the quarter included an operating loss for Wirtgen of $92
million, attributable to the unfavorable effects of purchase
accounting and acquisition costs. Excluding the Wirtgen loss, the
improvement was primarily driven by higher shipment volumes and lower
warranty costs, partially offset by higher production costs. In
addition, the prior period included a gain on the sale of SiteOne
Landscapes Supply, Inc. (SiteOne), and incurred expenses associated
with a voluntary employee-separation program.
The company’s equipment operations reported a net loss of $964 million
for the first quarter, compared with net income of $85 million for the
same period last year. In addition to the operating factors mentioned
above, the quarter was unfavorably affected by a provisional income
tax expense and adjustments of $1.243 billion related to tax reform.
Financial services reported net income attributable to Deere & Company
of $425.3 million for the quarter compared with $114.4 million for the
same period last year. The increase was largely attributable to a
provisional income tax benefit of $278.1 million related to tax
reform. Additionally, quarterly results benefited from a higher
average portfolio and lower losses on lease residual values. Last
year’s results included expenses associated with a voluntary
employee-separation program.