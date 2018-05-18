Deere Reports Second-Quarter Net Income of $1.208 Billion

MOLINE, Ill., — Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) reported net income of $1.208 billion for the second quarter ended
April 29, 2018, or $3.67 per share, compared with net income of $808.5
million, or $2.50 per share, for the quarter ended April 30, 2017. For
the first six months of the year, net income attributable to Deere &
Company was $673.2 million, or $2.05 per share, compared with $1.007
billion, or $3.14 per share, for the same period last year.
Affecting results for the second quarter and first six months of 2018
were provisional adjustments to the provision for income taxes due to
the enactment of U.S. tax reform legislation on December 22, 2017 (tax
reform). Second-quarter results included a favorable net adjustment to
provisional income taxes of $174 million, while the first six months
reflected an unfavorable net provisional income tax expense of $803
million. Without these adjustments, net income attributable to Deere &
Company for the second quarter and first six months of the year would
have been $1.034 billion, or $3.14 per share, and $1.476 billion, or
$4.49 per share, respectively. (For further information, refer to the
appendix on the non-GAAP financial measures and Note 2 in the
“Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements”
accompanying this release.)
Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 29 percent, to $10.720
billion, for the second quarter and rose 27 percent, to $17.633
billion, for six months. Net sales of the equipment operations were
$9.747 billion for the second quarter and $15.721 billion for the
first six months, compared with $7.260 billion and $11.958 billion for
the periods last year.
“John Deere reported another quarter of strong performance helped by a
broad-based improvement in market conditions throughout the world and
a favorable customer response to our lineup of innovative products,”
said Samuel R. Allen, chairman and chief executive officer. “Farm
machinery sales in both North and South America are making solid gains
and construction equipment sales are continuing to move sharply
higher. During the quarter, Deere made significant progress working
with its suppliers to ramp up production and ensure that products
reach customers in a timely manner. At the same time, we are
experiencing higher raw-material and freight costs, which are being
addressed through a continued focus on structural cost reduction and
future pricing actions.”
Summary of Operations
Net sales of the worldwide equipment operations increased 34 percent
for the quarter and 31 percent for the first six months compared with
the same periods a year ago. Deere’s acquisition of the Wirtgen Group
(Wirtgen) in December 2017 added 12 percent to net sales for the
quarter and 9 percent year to date. Sales included a favorable
currency-translation effect of 3 percent for both periods. Equipment
net sales in the United States and Canada increased 27 percent for the
quarter and 26 percent year to date, with Wirtgen adding 5 percent and
3 percent for the respective periods. Outside the U.S. and Canada, net
sales rose 45 percent for the quarter and 40 percent for the first six
months, with Wirtgen adding 23 percent and 19 percent for the periods.
Net sales included a favorable currency-translation effect of 7
percent for the quarter and 6 percent for six months.
Deere’s equipment operations reported operating profit of $1.315
billion for the quarter and $1.734 billion for the first six months,
compared with $1.120 billion and $1.375 billion, respectively, last
year. Wirtgen, whose results are included in these amounts, had
operating profit of $41 million for the quarter and an operating loss
of $51 million year to date. The Wirtgen year-to-date operating loss
was attributable to the unfavorable effects of purchase accounting and
acquisition costs. Excluding Wirtgen results, the improvement for both
periods was primarily driven by higher shipment volumes and lower
warranty costs, partially offset by higher research and development
expenses and higher production costs. The corresponding periods of
2017 included a gain on the sale of SiteOne Landscapes Supply, Inc.
(SiteOne). Additionally, in the first six months of last year Deere
incurred expenses associated with a voluntary employee-separation
program.
Net income of the company’s equipment operations was $1.103 billion
for the second quarter and $139 million for the first six months,
compared with net income of $700 million and $785 million for the same
periods of 2017. In addition, the quarter was favorably affected by
$207 million and the six-month period unfavorably affected by $1.032
billion due to provisional income tax adjustments related to tax
reform.
Financial services reported net income attributable to Deere & Company
of $104.1 million for the quarter and $529.4 million for the first six
months compared with $103.5 million and $217.9 million last year.
Results for both periods benefited from a higher average portfolio,
lower losses on lease residual values, and a lower provision for
credit losses, partially offset by a less-favorable financing spread.
Additionally, provisional income tax adjustments related to tax reform
had an unfavorable effect of $33.2 million for the quarter and a
favorable effect of $228.8 million for six months.
Company Outlook & Summary
Company equipment sales are projected to increase by about 30 percent
for fiscal 2018 and by about 35 percent for the third quarter compared
with the same periods of 2017. Of these amounts, Wirtgen is expected
to add about 12 percent to Deere sales for the full year and about 18
percent for the third quarter. Also included in the forecast is a
positive foreign-currency translation effect of about 1 percent for
the year and third quarter. Net sales and revenues are expected to
increase by about 26 percent for fiscal 2018 with net income
attributable to Deere & Company forecast to be about $2.3 billion. The
company’s net income forecast includes $803 million of provisional
income tax expense associated with tax reform, representing discrete
items for the remeasurement of the company’s net deferred tax assets
to the new U.S. corporate tax rate and a one-time deemed earnings
repatriation tax. Adjusted net income attributable to Deere & Company
excluding the provisional income tax adjustments associated with tax
reform is forecast to be about $3.1 billion. (Information on non-GAAP
financial measures is included in the appendix.)
The current outlook for net income compares with previous guidance of
$2.1 billion, which included $977 million of provisional income tax
expense.
“We are encouraged by strengthening demand for our products and
believe Deere is well-positioned to capitalize on further growth in
the world’s agricultural and construction equipment markets,” Allen
said. “This illustrates our success developing a more durable business
model as well as the impact of investments in new products and
businesses. We reaffirm our confidence in the company’s present
direction and our belief that Deere remains on track to deliver
significant long-term value to customers and investors.”
Equipment Division Performance
Agriculture & Turf. Sales rose 22 percent for the quarter and 20
percent for the first six months due to higher shipment volumes and
the favorable effects of currency translation.
Operating profit was $1.056 billion for the quarter and $1.443 billion
year to date, compared with respective totals of $1.009 billion and
$1.227 billion for the same periods last year. Results for the quarter
were helped by higher shipment volumes, partially offset by higher
research and development expenses and production costs. For the first
six months, results benefited from higher shipment volumes and lower
warranty-related expenses, partially offset by higher research and
development expenses and production costs. Prior-year periods
benefited from gains on the SiteOne sale, while the first six months
of last year were affected by voluntary employee-separation expenses.
Construction & Forestry. Construction and forestry sales increased 84
percent for the quarter and 73 percent for six months, with Wirtgen
adding 60 percent and 44 percent for the respective periods. Also
helping sales for both periods were higher shipment volumes and the
favorable effects of currency translation.
Operating profit was $259 million for the quarter and $291 million for
six months, compared with $111 million and $148 million last year.
Wirtgen contributed operating profit of $41 million for the quarter
and a six-month operating loss of $51 million related to the effects
of purchase accounting and acquisition costs. Excluding Wirtgen, the
improvements were primarily driven by higher shipment volumes and
lower warranty expenses, partially offset by higher production costs.
Results for the first six months of last year also included voluntary
employee-separation costs.
Market Conditions & Outlook
Agriculture & Turf. Deere’s worldwide sales of agriculture and turf
equipment are forecast to increase by about 14 percent for fiscal-year
2018, including a positive currency-translation effect of about 1
percent. Industry sales for agricultural equipment in the U.S. and
Canada are forecast to be up about 10 percent for 2018, led by higher
demand for large equipment. Full-year industry sales in the EU28
member nations are forecast to be up about 5 percent due to favorable
conditions in the dairy and livestock sectors. South American industry
sales of tractors and combines are projected to be flat to up 5
percent benefiting from strength in Brazil. Asian sales are forecast
to be in line with last year. Industry sales of turf and utility
equipment in the U.S. and Canada are expected to be flat to up 5
percent for 2018.
Construction & Forestry. Deere’s worldwide sales of construction and
forestry equipment are anticipated to be up about 83 percent for 2018,
including a positive currency-translation effect of about 1 percent.
Wirtgen is expected to add about 56 percent to the division’s sales
for the year. The outlook reflects continued improvement in demand
driven by higher housing starts in the U.S., increased activity in the
oil and gas sector, and economic growth worldwide. In forestry, global
industry sales are expected to be up about 10 percent mainly as a
result of improved demand throughout the world, led by North America.
Financial Services. Fiscal-year 2018 net income attributable to Deere
& Company for the financial services operations is projected to be
approximately $800 million, including a provisional income tax benefit
of $229 million associated with tax reform. Forecasted fiscal-year
2018 adjusted net income attributable to Deere & Company excluding the
provisional income tax benefit is projected to be $571 million.
Results are expected to benefit from a higher average portfolio and
lower losses on lease residual values, partially offset by
less-favorable financing spreads and increased selling, administrative
and general expenses.
The financial services net income outlook provided last quarter was
$840 million. It included a provisional tax benefit estimate of $262
million for remeasurement of the division’s net deferred tax liability
to the new U.S. corporate tax rate and a one-time deemed earnings
repatriation tax.
John Deere Capital Corporation
The following is disclosed on behalf of the company’s financial
services subsidiary, John Deere Capital Corporation (JDCC), in
connection with the disclosure requirements applicable to its periodic
issuance of debt securities in the public market.
Net income attributable to JDCC was $119.2 million for the second
quarter and $518.6 million year to date, compared with $64.5 million
and $138.7 million for the respective periods last year. Results for
both periods benefited from a favorable provision for income taxes
associated with tax reform, a higher average portfolio, lower losses
on lease residual values and lower provision for credit losses,
partially offset by less-favorable financing spreads.
Net receivables and leases financed by JDCC were $34.535 billion at
April 29, 2018, compared with $32.015 billion at April 30, 2017.