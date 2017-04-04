DEKALB, Asgrow Brands Celebrate ‘National Agronomy Week’

From planting decisions to monitoring crop performance throughout the growing season, farmers depend heavily on their agronomic support team to help maximize their success.

The DEKALB® and Asgrow® brands are proud to launch and support “National Agronomy Week”, an annual observance to promote appreciation for the invaluable support provided by agronomists, seed dealers and crop consultants. This season, Agronomy Week will be celebrated April 3-7 and will continue to be observed the first Monday through Friday of April in years to come.

“Agronomic experts with various affiliations and expertise play an integral role in the success of our customers, and we want to bring added attention to the important work they do,” said Jesse Hamonic, DEKALB Asgrow Deltapine brand lead. “We’re very proud to help spotlight the expertise and service these ag professionals provide for American farmers, regardless of seed brand.”

Hamonic indicated that spring is the perfect time to observe Agronomy Week, because that’s when agronomic support teams are focused on helping farmers kick off the planting season. Then, they continue that momentum with guidance all season long to help farmers finish strong at harvest.

During Agronomy Week, farmers can give their agronomic team a “shout-out” at AgronomyWeek.com. All shout-out participants will automatically be entered into the Agronomy Week Giveaway Sweepstakes, with one farmer and three members of his agronomic support team winning a racing weekend grand prize. Farmers also can recognize their agronomic professionals and enter the contest via Facebook and Twitter using #AgronomyWeek and #contest.

The DEKALB, Asgrow and Deltapine brands are giving their own shout-out to these integral members of the farming community via a digital video campaign featuring NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer. “Farming and racing have one important thing in common,” Hamonic noted. “Getting off to a fast start helps lead to a successful harvest or victory at the finish line.”

The brands hope that Agronomy Week becomes a strong tradition within the ag industry, to highlight the importance of agronomic support and the role of these professionals on farms across the country.