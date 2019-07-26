Detasseling underway in Nebraska – BigIron Realty’s Fridays in the Field (July 26, 2019)

We’re back near David City, Nebraska for this week’s edition of BigIron Realty’s Fridays in the Field.

Bryce Doeschot is following Brenden and Lukas Fricke who operate a diversified farm in Butler County Nebraska

The brothers grow corn, soybeans and milo while also raising pigs. The two grow both commercial and seed corn on their farm.

On this update, Steve Larsen, Production Agronomist with Syngenta, discusses seed corn detasseling.

Fridays in the Field – Lukas Fricke (7/25/2019)

Watch the previous update with Brenden and Lukas Fricke:

Watch last week’s Fridays in the Field update with Chad Moyer: