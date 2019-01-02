Dicamba Training for 2019 is Mandatory

CHARLES, ILL. (1-3-2019) – 2019 U.S. EPA regulations require all applicators of dicamba herbicide products to complete dicamba-specific training even if you took it last year. Register now to complete the training requirement while at the Farm Futures Summit or Boot Camp. Participants completing this training will receive a certificate following the session. Farmers can get free dicamba training January 23 or 24 as part of their Farm Futures Ag finance Boot Camp and Farm Futures Business Summit registrations. The Farm Futures Boot Camp held January 23, and the Summit, held January 24 -25 at the Coralville Marriott Conference Center in Iowa City, Iowa.

This training satisfies the US EPA requirement for mandatory training to apply approved dicamba formulations on dicamba-tolerant and certain conventional crops.

Participants in the 2019 dicamba virtual training will learn 2019 label and record keeping requirements:

Temperature inversions

Spray system hygiene best practices

Using Engenia herbicide in a weed management system

Dicamba Training sessions:

Training Session 1 – Wednesday January 23, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.

Training Session 2 – Thursday January 24, 2019 at 7:15 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Please note: You must be registered for the Farm Futures Ag Finance Boot Camp or the Business Summit to participate in these dicamba training sessions.

Full dicamba training and event details are available at FarmFuturesSummit.com.

This session is presented by Engenia®. Engenia herbicide is a US EPA Restricted Use Pesticide. Always read and follow label directions. Additional state restrictions may apply. Engenia is a registered trademark of BASF Corporation.