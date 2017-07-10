Don’t Miss the Action at the 2017 NJAS

Angus juniors and their families are gathering in Des Moines, Iowa, this week for the 2017 National Junior Angus Show (NJAS) at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Activities begin Monday, July 10, and will continue through Saturday, July 15. The six-day event is full of cattle shows, showmanship competitions and a variety of educational contests.

Whether Angus juniors and their families are at the event or following along from home, they can they can keep up with the latest show news and information using the following resources:

· Watch live coverage, brought to you by Walton Webcasting, online at www.njas.info.

o Opening Ceremonies Monday, July 10, starting at 6 p.m.

o Bred-and-owned heifer show, Wednesday, July 12, starting at 8 a.m.

o Cow-calf pairs, bred-and-owned bulls, steers, bred-and-owned best five head and showmanship preliminaries Thursday, July 13, starting at 8 a.m.

o Owned heifers Friday, July 14, starting at 8 a.m.

o Showmanship finals and owned heifers Saturday, July 15, starting at 8 a.m.

· Download the Angus Mobile smartphone app for instant news updates, show results, videos and other Angus news.

· Follow Angus social media profiles for continuous updates

o Facebook: National Junior Angus Association, American Angus Association, and Angus Journal.

o Twitter: @JrAngusAssoc, @AngusAssoc, @AJeditor, #NJAS17

o Instagram: American Angus Association and National Junior Angus Association

o Snapchat: Add “NJAAsnap”

· Watch champion drive videos on the Angus TV YouTube channel

· View candid photos online at photo.angus.org

NJAS Cattle Shows

More than 1,900 head of cattle have been entered to compete in the NJAS showring this week. The cattle shows kick off 8 a.m. (CDT) Wednesday, July 12, with bred-and-owned heifers. Throughout the week, the cattle show will also feature bred-and-owned bulls, bred-and-owned cow-calf pairs, bred-and-owned best five head, owned cow-calf pairs, owned heifers, owned best five head and steers.

States will also compete for the best five head, while individual members vie for Junior Premier Breeder and the Silver Pitcher Award.

The annual NJAS Showmanship Contest preliminaries begin Thursday, July 13. Two junior Angus members from each state will be given the opportunity to compete for the title of “Top Showman.” This year’s judges are: Jon Davis, Bidwell, Ohio; Rick Blanchard, Firebaugh, Calif.; and Mandy Raithel, Falls City, Neb. Showmanship finals are at 8 a.m. (CDT) Saturday, July 15.

Educational Contests

Outside of the showring, hundreds of junior members will participate in more than 15 educational contests including prepared and extemporaneous public speaking, career development, graphic design, writing, photography, livestock judging and poster competitions.

In addition, each state can enter a team in the quiz bowl, team sales, team marketing and fitting contests, as well as the American Angus Auxiliary-sponsored All-American Certified Angus Beef® Cook-Off, herdsmanship and scrapbook contests. For more information on NJAS events, visit www.njaa.info.