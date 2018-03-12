Drones in Agriculture: Undeniable Value and Plenty of Growth, But Not the Explosion Others Predict

LONDON, — Agriculture was touted as one
of the first industries that would leverage the rapid development of
commercial-grade small unmanned aerial vehicles (sUAVs) and
incorporate them into its practices. Early on, the use cases for an
aerial analytics platform were evident to drone solution providers,
farmers, and agronomists. As a result, large numbers of drone solution
providers have entered the market over the past 5 to 7 years, either
specializing in agricultural solutions or having it as part of their
wider portfolio in anticipation for explosive growth.
However, according to ABI Research, a market-foresight advisory firm
providing strategic guidance on the most compelling transformative
technologies, the explosive growth forecasted by others is hugely
over-estimated. ABI Research’s projected revenue for sUAV
agricultural services is US$3.2 billion by 2025.
“ABI Research gives comparatively conservative estimates at the
valuation of the drone-ag market for many reasons, including an
increasingly consolidated market, and the actual needs of the farming
industry,” says Rian Whitton, Principal Analyst at ABI Research.
“The overenthusiasm and exaggeration in the early stages of the
industry should be subdued by the fact that drones are not the only
source of aerial imaging,” Whitton explains. “Satellites and manned
aircraft have been providing similar services for years, and have some
identifiable advantages. This emphasizes a more important point that
the discussion really does not center on the hardware of drones, but
on the actionable insights that are garnered by data-gathering.” Where
this comes from is far less important that the solutions it provides,
and this is a key reason why so many companies in the vendor ecosystem
provide cloud-services and specialist software for analyzing different
vegetation indices.
ABI Research can predict that the short-term future will harbor
considerable change in the drone-agriculture ecosystem. The large
number of current vendors will likely be trimmed down into a more
consolidated market, as aerospace giants like Airbus and Boeing
further involve themselves in delivering commercial sUAV solutions.
Whitton continues, “As argued, the key resource in this market is not
the drone, but the data from the aerial imagery, and the ability to
gain predictive and prescriptive intelligence from that data. Drones
are but one of many platforms that can provide aerial imaging. For the
foreseeable forecast, one can expect drones to become more popular,
but manned aircraft and satellites will still play a critical role in
the aerial imaging market.”
There has been a history in farming of leasing technology. This is
because, despite being a historically enormous industry, agriculture
has been owned by a plurality of actors, most of whom lack the
necessary capital to buy and maintain in-house technological
solutions. With aerial imaging and analysis, you don’t only need the
hardware, operating system, and software to conduct the mission, you
also need to maintain the solution and derive insights from it.
In most cases, therefore, agricultural companies will shift capital
responsibility to the vendors, who will provide a service for aerial
imaging, analysis (predictive and prescriptive), and action (spraying
or planting. This should not be characterized as drones-as-a-service
(DaaS), given that many companies already providing this service are
using imagery from satellites or manned aircraft. Rather it would be
more accurate to call it aerial-imaging-as-a-service (AIaaS) including
data capture, prediction, prescription, and potentially action.
Within a small timeframe, the sUAV-Agriculture ecosystem has evolved
from a select number of hobbyists and drone manufacturers, to a
multi-billion-dollar industry that is now serviced by the world’s
largest aerospace giants. “Commentators, investors and onlookers
should not let the many caveats and the legitimate issue of industry
hype distract from what is an exciting technological and commercial
development for a key primary industry,” Whitton concludes.
These findings are from ABI Research’s Small Unmanned Aerial Systems
for Agriculture Applications report. This report is part of the
company’s Robotics, Automation & Intelligent Systems research service,
which includes research, data, and analyst insights.
