class="post-template-default single single-post postid-254346 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Drought Still Burdening Rural Economy in 10 States | KRVN Radio

Drought Still Burdening Rural Economy in 10 States

BY Associated Press | August 17, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Drought Still Burdening Rural Economy in 10 States

A new monthly report shows drought conditions continue to
burden the rural economy in parts of 10 Plains and Western states.

The overall Rural Mainstreet Index for the region rose slightly in August to 42.2 from July’s abysmally low 40.7. The index ranges between 0 and 100, with any number under 50 indicating a shrinking economy.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey, says nearly 58 percent of bankers reported in August’s survey that drought conditions were having a negative effect on agriculture products in their area.

Also, bankers expect farmland prices to decline by another 3.5 percent on average over the next year.

Bankers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming were surveyed.

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments