Dryland ag production in the High Plains is topic of Feb. 21 meeting in Sidney

What emerging issues will challenge crop and livestock producers in the High Plains? What research is going on at University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) and land-grant universities in response? What are the lessons from that research?

A public meeting in Sidney on Feb. 21 will address these questions and related topics. “Dryland Production in the High Plains” is the theme. This meeting will include the annual meeting of the advisory committee for the UNL High Plains Ag Lab (HPAL) north of Sidney.

The HPAL advisory committee meeting will take place after lunch, and the morning agenda will be full of topics of broad interest to agriculture, with speakers from three states.

At the meeting, speakers will share updates on research going on at HPAL and updates on emerging issues of concern to agriculture in the High Plains. In addition to UNL researchers, this year the event will also feature speakers from the Nebraska Wheat Board, Colorado State University, and Kansas State University, according to Cody Creech, Dryland Cropping Systems Specialist at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center and faculty supervisor at the High Plains Ag Lab.

The latest results from crop and livestock research at HPAL, as well as administrative and business updates, will be shared with the HPAL advisory board and the public at the annual research update after lunch.

The morning session on Dryland Production in the High Plains will start with coffee and doughnuts at 8:30 a.m. at the Cheyenne County Community Center, 627 Toledo St. The public is welcome, but attendees are asked to RSVP if they plan to attend. Call the Ag Lab at 308-254-3918 or email Farm Manager Jake Hansen at jhansen19@unl.edu to ensure an accurate count for lunch.

Presentations and business items begin at 9 a.m. and will occupy the morning.

The day’s agenda topics include:

Welcome and Overview – Cody Creech, UNL Dryland Cropping Systems Specialist

HPAL 2018 Crop Production – Jake Hansen, HPAL Farm Manager

Alternative Crops (Proso Millet, Field Pea, and Sunflower), Forage, Triticale, and Malting Barley Breeding Update – Dipak Santra, UNL Alternative Crops Breeder

Wheat Stem Sawfly: Where Are They Coming From? – Jeff Bradshaw, UNL Entomologist

Annual Forages for Grazing and Haying – Mitch Stephenson, UNL Forage and Range Specialist

Mineral Consumption and Performance of Grazing Cattle Consuming A Self-Regulated Ionophore – Karla Jenkins, UNL Range Management Cow/Calf Specialist

Pre-Emergent Herbicides for Improved Kochia Control in Chemical Fallow – John Spring, CSU Area Extension Agent

Management Strategies to Improve Winter Wheat Establishment and Yield – Amanda Easterly, UNL Dryland Crops Research Lab Manager

Dryland Crop Research Update – Cody Creech, UNL Dryland Cropping Systems Specialist

Nebraska Wheat – Tyson Narjes, Nebraska Wheat Board

Kansas Dryland Corn Research – Lucas Haag, KSU Northwest Area Agronomist

Lunch – Sponsored by Scoular

Panhandle Research and Extension District Happenings – Jack Whittier, District Director

HPAL Advisory Board Meeting will start at 1 p.m. Topics will include: Changes in Personnel, Facilities, Equipment, and Production – Jake Hansen; What’s Up With Research – UNL Specialists; HPAL Field Days – Cody Creech; HPAL Short-term Plan – Cody Creech and Jake Hansen; and items From the Floor