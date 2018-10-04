DTN Poll: Farmers Continue Supporting Trump

A recent poll by DTN-The Progressive Farmer finds rural Americans continue supporting President Donald Trump. The poll asked rural residents if, given a chance, they would cast their ballots differently than they had in 2016.

More than 70 percent said no. Further, the survey shows support for Republican candidates, for President Trump, himself, and for his trade policies. In addition to showing support for President Trump, 45 percent of participants in the poll are satisfied with the direction the Trump administration is taking farm policy. Only 30 percent, however, believe that President Trump devotes enough attention to rural America, while only nine percent of respondents believe that Congress does.

Overall, 72 percent of respondents indicated that issues that affect their farm are more important to them than political party. A DTN spokesperson concluded that: “With their support of President Trump and his farm policies, it is possible that the Republican Party will fare well this November.”