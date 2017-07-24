Duane Woodward to Retire from Central Platte NRD

Engineering hydrologist, Duane Woodward, will retire after 25 years of employment with the Central Platte Natural Resources District (CPNRD) and 18 years with the Bureau of Reclamation.

Woodward’s professionalism and knowledge has been an invaluable resource to the water resources community of Nebraska and beyond. Woodward was instrumental in the development of the Cooperative Hydrology Study (COHYST), a comprehensive suite of computer models that represents the central Platte watershed allowing integrated, dynamic assessment of management alternatives at a regional planning scale. With his deep understanding of the hydrology and operations of the Platte River and its associated water supply systems, Woodward provided technical expertise and was financial manager for the COHYST project.

His research and analysis have been used to develop water management plans for the Central Platte NRD, the Platte Basin, and the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program. Woodward has served on the Water Advisory Committee for the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program (PRRIP) since it was initiated in 1997.

Jerry Kenny, executive director of the PRRIP, recently said, “Duane is Mr. Water Resources of the Platte Basin. The knowledge, skills, and presence that Duane represents is irreplaceable and a huge asset to the community.”

Duane has also been instrumental in establishing numerous water use and evapotranspiration projects for irrigation management. The projects collect real-time water pumping data at a combination of groundwater and surface water locations with additional data at select sites for soil moisture, groundwater level data, weather data, and irrigation system pressure.

Lyndon Vogt, CPNRD general manager, said “Duane is one of the most respectful hydrologists in the state. His vast knowledge of water resources, in the Platte Basin and beyond, will be greatly missed by all members of the water resources community.”

A retirement open house will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2017, from 3:30-5:00 p.m. at the Central Platte NRD office, located at 215 Kaufman Avenue in Grand Island, NE. The public is invited to attend.