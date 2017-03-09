Duff Testifies Before Congress on Behalf of Sorghum Industry

National Sorghum Producers testified Thursday before the U.S. House Agriculture Committee’s Subcommittee on Commodity Exchanges, Energy, and Credit on the Next Farm Bill: Rural Development & Energy Programs. John Duff, NSP strategic business director, appeared before the congressional committee representing the views of NSP’s farmer and ethanol members expressing support for a strong energy title.

“Ethanol remains one of the foundations of the U.S. sorghum industry,” said Duff. “Ethanol producers annually grind about one-third of the domestic crop and support sorghum farmers with local demand. As America moves toward greater energy independence, we must remember what ethanol brings to the table for both farmers and U.S. consumers.”

Duff’s testimony emphasized the following points: