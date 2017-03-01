DuPont Pioneer and CNH Industrial Enable Growers to Get Connected

DuPont Pioneer and CNH Industrial today announced an agreement to enable wireless data transfer capabilities between EncircaSM services and the advanced farm management systems of AFS Connect™ from Case IH and PLM™ Connect from New Holland Agriculture. Case IH and New Holland are agricultural equipment brands of CNH Industrial.

The agreement supports the seamless flow of information between the tailored, whole-farm solutions from Pioneer known as Encirca services and a grower’s high-tech field equipment, including the AFS Pro 700 and IntelliView IV displays from Case IH and New Holland, respectively.

“One of the top priorities for growers today is making the most of every dollar and every input,” said Eric Boeck, DuPont Pioneer marketing director, Encirca services. “Using wireless data transfer to quickly move field data for analysis can make a positive impact on tight margins. For example, this enabling technology can be used to build a fertilizer plan for a field within hours of harvesting a crop, making more efficient use of equipment and labor already in place.”

Growers will now have more options to quickly and easily import field operations data, including as-applied maps and production data from planters, spreaders, sprayers and combines, into Encirca services.

“This agreement with DuPont Pioneer is an answer to growers’ calls for seamless, secure and timely transfer of agronomic data between their machines and their trusted advisors,” said Joe Michaels, director of Precision Solutions & Telematics with CNH Industrial. “Giving users of AFS Connect and PLM Connect the ability to share data directly into Encirca services helps them make the most of their agronomic data to drive their daily management decisions.”

Encirca services combine the latest technologies for weather, soils and agronomy with a grower’s field operations data to comprehensively manage whole farm practices. These proprietary analytics and a personal advisor help growers make timely management decisions to control costs and maximize crop yields.

Case IH and New Holland deliver integrated precision farming solutions that give growers more control than ever before throughout the crop production cycle. The agricultural equipment brands’ respective telematics systems, AFS Connect and PLM Connect, help growers streamline field data into valuable insights and informed decisions.

Pioneer was one of the first decision services providers to leverage wireless data transfer functionality, having previously established wireless data transfer relationships with several other major equipment manufacturers.

To learn more, visit encirca.pioneer.com or contact your Pioneer sales professional. To find an Encirca certified services agent, simply call 1-844-744-7333. Follow us @EncircaServices.