E85 Savings for Flex Fuel Drivers in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. – Nebraska flex fuel drivers can take advantage of huge savings on E85 at Anderson Convenience Market in Omaha (140th & Center). E85 will be discounted by 85 cents from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10. Consumers will be limited to 30 gallons and no containers are allowed.

Nebraska Ethanol and Corn Board staff, along with Bryan High School FFA students, will be on site greeting drivers, pumping fuel and providing giveaways.

Anderson Convenience Market was rebuilt in fall 2017, and has a range of fuel including cleaner-burner E85 for flex fuel vehicles. The location is a full-service convenience store offering hot food, grocery items and clean restrooms.

“We applaud Anderson Convenience Market for providing consumers more choice and offering cleaner-burning, homegrown fuel at a lower cost,” said Megan Grimes, Nebraska Ethanol Board program manager. “Drivers now have another great option for fuel and food in the Omaha metro.”

One in seven Nebraskans are driving a flex fuel vehicle, which can run on any blend of American Ethanol up to E85 (85 percent ethanol and 15 percent gasoline). Drivers can check their owner’s manual to see if they’re driving a flex fuel vehicle. The vehicle might also have a flex fuel badge on the trunk or tailgate — or have a yellow gas cap.

“Using higher blends of ethanol is a good decision for all Nebraskans,” Grimes said. “It helps the state’s economy, consumers’ wallets, vehicle engines and the environment. Ethanol’s impact across the country and the globe continues to grow, but it starts right here at home.”

Anderson Convenience Market was established as a family business in 1952. Today, the company operates facilities across the Omaha market specializing in quality brands and exceptional service.