Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center open house is June 29

June 6, 2017

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 29

Lincoln, Nebraska,— The inaugural open house at the University of Nebraska Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center near Mead — formerly the Agricultural Research and Development Center — is planned for. The event is co-hosted by State Sen. Bruce Bostelman.

Don Adams, ENREC research and extension director, invites the public to see how ENREC is making a difference.

“There will be opportunities to interact with Sen. Bostelman, university faculty, commodity groups and others attending the open house,” Adams said. “The event is intended to show firsthand what we are doing at ENREC and why it matters.”

The event kicks off with an informal time to meet with industry leaders and representatives and visit commodity group booths from 10 to 10:50 a.m., followed by morning presentations:

> Mike Boehm, Harlan Vice Chancellor of the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, will present “Driving Nebraska’s Economic Vitality.” Nebraska is uniquely positioned to be a global leader in key areas such as food, fuel, water and rural development. Boehm will share his insights about how the university’s research, teaching and extension efforts are positioned to drive the vitality of the state’s economy and communities.

> Nebraska Extension Agricultural Climatologist Al Dutcher will present “The Ag Climate: Temperatures, Trends, and Outlooks.” Weather presents opportunity and risk in agriculture, Nebraska’s economy, and global markets. Dutcher will take a closer look at the interconnection of historical conditions, current trends, and the forecast outlook regionally, across the cornbelt, and globally and its impact on agriculture.

> Attendees will take a virtual tour of the university’s swine research facility at the conclusion of lunch.

“University of Nebraska scientists are studying issues that are important to bringing a safe, high quality pork product to the table,” Adams said. “We want people to see where the research takes place and who is working on it, as visits are limited due to biosecurity precautions to keep the animals healthy.”

Afternoon tours are from 1 to 3 p.m. at three different locations. Adams said the opportunities for partnerships and collaboration keep growing and that the tours will highlight some of those projects.

Tour stops include In the Field Crops Classroom, See a Live Hail Machine Demo with Keith Glewen, extension educator and Justin McMechan, crop protection and cropping systems specialist; Carbon Farming: Reducing Greenhouse Gases with Crops with Andy Suyker, research associate professor; Drones on the Farm with Wayne Woldt, professor and extension environmental engineer; Nebraska: The Beef State: Empowering our No. 1 Ag Industry with Matt Spangler, Nebraska Extension beef genetics specialist; and Plant Phenotyping: A Bird’s Eye View with Yufeng Ge, assistant professor of biological systems engineering and Frank Bai, postdoctoral fellow in biological systems engineering.

RSVPs are requested by 5 p.m. June 23 to assist with plans for lunch and tour transportation. Please RSVP at http://enrec.unl.edu.

The University of Nebraska Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center is at the former Agricultural Research and Development Center near Mead. Morning program and lunch are at the August N. Christenson Building, 1071 County Road G, Ithaca. Transportation will be provided for the afternoon tours.

For more information, contact enrec@unl.edu or 402-624-8037.