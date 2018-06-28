Ecuador/Chile trade team visits Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb – A four-member wheat fact-finding trade delegation representing Ecuador and Chile arrived in Nebraska on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 for a three-day stay. The team members were comprised of high level executives from major flour and pasta companies in Chile and Ecuador.In addition to visiting farm sites, the team toured research and breeding facilities at the University of Nebraska’s East Campus, as well as Lincoln Grain Inspection Service and National Manufacturing, TMCO.

Members of the delegation were experienced buyers and directly responsible for evaluating and importing wheat for their organizations. Their objectives included visits to wheat producing areas to gain first-hand knowledge of US quality characteristics by specific region, allowing participates to adequately plan their purchasing strategies. By giving the team members a better understanding of the US wheat industry and its marketing system, buyers will be well equipped to make purchasing decisions and be more confident in the US market and product.

The trade team’s visit was part of an agreement between the Nebraska Wheat Board (NWB) and U.S. Wheat Associates (USW), a national cooperative of 19 wheat-producing states that focuses on international marketing. Each year USW brings foreign trade delegations to the United States to visit with wheat farmers, see the wheat crop first-hand and visit with grain marketing companies. They also conduct reverse trade visits, taking US farmers and industry representatives into the countries where USW operates.

“Bringing these teams into our state allows our farmers to connect with them personally and show them first-hand that we raise some of the highest quality wheat in the world on a consistent basis,” said Royce Schaneman, NWB executive director. “It’s important to maintain these relationships because Nebraska exports nearly 50 percent of its wheat.”