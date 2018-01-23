Eggland’s Best Launches New, Premium Chicken Food For Backyard Chickens

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., — With more than 25 years in the business, Eggland’s Best (EB) is known for its highest standards in taste, nutrition, freshness and quality – and now the brand is sharing its expertise with backyard chicken owners nationwide. The new line of Eggland’s Best Chicken Food and Chick Food features the same wholesome, all-vegetarian formula used by EB egg farmers. The formula consists of premium ingredients rich in 15 vitamins and minerals that helps hens be healthier and of course results in healthier eggs too. Multiple varieties will be available for both chickens and chicks, including a USDA certified organic option made with Non-GMO Project Verified ingredients.

“Since backyard chickens rely on chicken food as their primary source of nutrition, it’s important to select the most nutritious and best quality product available,” said Dr. Bart Slaugh, Director of Quality Assurance at Eggland’s Best. “At Eggland’s Best, we adhere to the strictest of quality standards, so consumers can feel confident that they are purchasing the highest quality chicken food that will help keep their hens healthy and produce a nutritionally superior egg. We even take the extra step of pasteurizing our products to provide an additional layer of safety for our feathered friends.”

Eggland’s Best unique chicken food formula consists of a proprietary all-vegetarian blend of healthy grains, canola oil, and a supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp, and Vitamin E, resulting in higher amounts of omega 3’s as well as 15 different vitamins and minerals crucial for supporting the overall immune health, bone, muscle and overall development, energy, eye health, egg production and metabolism of backyard layers. Just like all other Eggland’s Best products, EB Chicken Food never contains any animal by-products, recycled or processed foods, and never uses hormones, steroids, or antibiotics ever.

“We know many backyard chicken owners look at their hens as almost being members of their family. Being able to feed their ‘girls’ such a rich, premium, and proven diet, we knew, would be of great interest to those owners. And the more nutritious eggs are the reward they get for taking such good care of their flock. It’s a really virtuous cycle for hens and humans alike,” said Frank Bergin, General Manager, Strategic Ventures and Innovations for Eggland’s Best. “We are excited to make our proprietary premium formula available to passionate backyard chicken owners everywhere so they can now rest easy that their ‘girls’ are getting the nutrition they need and deserve to live their best life.”

Feeding backyard layers Eggland’s Best Chicken Food not only helps keep hens healthier, but also produces superior eggs with six times more vitamin D, 25 percent less saturated fat, more than double the omega-3s, ten times more vitamin E, and more than double the amount of vitamin B12 than ordinary eggs. The premium ingredients within the chicken food also help produce stronger shells and consistently plumper eggs with more vibrantly colored yolks than ordinary eggs store-bought eggs, so consumers never have to settle for ordinary.

Eggland’s Best Chicken Food is now available at select farm supply, pet, mass merchandiser and grocery retailers nationwide, including Tractor Supply, Co.. Eggland’s Best Chicken Food comes in crumble and mini-pellet varieties and in multiple sized bags. Eggland’s Best Chick Food is available in crumble form and in multiple bag sizes as well. There are Organic versions of both Eggland’s Best Chicken Food and Chick Food.