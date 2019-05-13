Engler Entrepreneurship Journey: Grant Suddarth

Grant Suddarth is a York, Nebraska, native and a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. After an internship his freshmen year of college with a rural land appraiser, he recognized a problem in the industry that he didn’t initially know how to solve.

But he quickly made connections to develop a solution.

Today Suddarth is the founder and CEO of Terrace Ag, an ag appraisal software that allows farm appraisers to speed up their work by consolidating data entry. Even though he knew nothing about software development, Suddarth used his connections through the Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship program to launch the beginning stages of his business.

What’s the key to this young entrepreneur’s success? Suddarth says, “I think it all comes back to humility… I don’t have the solution to everything. I need to go out to the appraisers. I need to go to my advisors… And the humility to do that, and knowing that you’re not going to have the solution for everything.”

Suddarth now works for Terrace Ag full time. Each day, he strives to build his customer base across Nebraska and surrounding states to contribute to the success of his business.

To learn more about Grant Suddarth, Terrace Ag and the Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln, visit engler.unl.edu.