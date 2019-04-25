Engler Entrepreneurship Journey: Jared Knobbe

Jared Knobbe, an Imperial, Nebraska native, is the owner of JK Horseshoeing Service. It’s a business he started back in high school.

After shadowing his cousin for a summer, Knobbe decided he wanted to learn the ways of a farrier, too. He spent his high school summers shoeing and trimming horses with his cousin. Knobbe slowly built his customer base throughout high school, serving fellow 4-H members and others in the community. Two days after he graduated high school, Knobbe left for Texas to attend a farrier school for six weeks.

When Knobbe’s six-week training was complete, he began searching for scholarships to attend the University of Nebraska- Lincoln. That’s when he came across the Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program. Through Engler, Knobbe was able to launch JK Horseshoeing Service and discover his passion for personal finance.

Today, Knobbe is a full-time financial advisor and continues to shoe and trim horses for his customers. Through his financial advising career, he strives to educate his customers about the importance of understanding personal and business finance to operate successful businesses.

