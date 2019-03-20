ENREC Hay and Fencing Supplies Donation Site

In case you hadn’t heard, the Eastern Nebraska Research & Extension Center near Mead is serving as a collection location for hay (large bales) donations and fencing materials for livestock owners/managers who were impacted by the recent adverse weather events in Nebraska. This has been a rather quick developing project, so thank you for your patience as the details have come together, as I know people are anxious to learn about what is going on.

Information is online at: https://enrec.unl.edu/ haydonations/

Below are details that are also shared on the website….

Donations can be brought to ENREC between the hours of 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. But it is important to contact us first at the number listed in the directions below! Material unloading equipment/operators provided.

Directions for making donations follow:

· Call (970)759-8626 or (402)624-8000 to let us know the day and approximate time that you plan to deliver hay(large bales only, no small bales) or fencing supplies. And please let us know what you are donating. Collection hours at ENREC near Mead, NE are between 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Material unloading equipment/operators provided.

· Hay Donations – LARGE BALES ONLY – Large round and square hay donations will be collected approximately 1/2 mi. west of the intersection of County Road 10 (blacktop road that goes south out of Mead, NE) and County Road H. Click on the link for the Google map. Coordinates are: 41.161543 -96.482925. Enter from the EAST and exit to the WEST. Small bales should be taken to the Lancaster Event Center in Lincoln.

· Fencing Materials Donations – Fencing materials donations will be collected at a designated location at the ENREC Farm and Facilities Operations Shop. Click on the link for the Google Map. Coordinates are: 41.176711 -96.469526. Follow redwood directional signs off County Road 10 (blacktop road that goes south out of Mead, NE) and County Road J. Look for the redwood “Farm Operations” sign.

· Download the printable flyer. The flyer includes directions from Omaha and Lincoln, as well as pertinent details about hay and fencing donations.

· For those affected by the recent flooding that wish to obtain donated hay or fencing materials, please contact the Nebraska Department of Agriculture at 1-800-831-0550. Load out hours 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Material loading equipment/operators provided. Additional resources are available at: http://www.nda.nebraska.gov/ resources/index.html.

Looking for a donation location in Northeast Nebraska? University of Nebraska Haskell Ag Lab – Concord, NE is also a donation site.