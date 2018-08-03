Environmental Group: Food Companies are Flunking the Planet

A report-card like study gives the majority of food companies a flunking grade on environmental issues.

The report, issued by Mighty Earth, claims to find widespread failure across the food industry to address the environmental impacts of the meat supply chain.

The report is called “Flunking the Planet: Scoring America’s Food Companies on Sustainable Meat.” Calling meat one of the “most environmentally polluting products in the world,” the report claims even brands offering sustainable option have “no environmental standards for their meat,” including stores like Whole Foods.

Mighty Earth is a self-described global campaign organization that “works to protect the environment,” and has published several reports critical of modern agriculture. The organization is a project by the Center for International Policy.