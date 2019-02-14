EPA Acting Administrator Wheeler Signs MOU with National FFA Organization to Enhance Environmental Education

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-365852 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
BY EPA | February 14, 2019
WASHINGTON — U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler signed a first-time Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the National FFA Organization to advance educational outreach for EPA’s ongoing environmental and public health initiatives.

“Today’s MOU will expand EPA’s environmental education programs to an important and diverse new audience: the National FFA Organization’s 670,000 student members,” said EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “The MOU reflects the importance of agricultural practices in promoting environmental stewardship and builds on our recent collaborations with America’s farmers and ranchers.”

“This agreement between FFA and EPA recognizes how FFA members are ready to be leaders in environmental fields,” said National FFA President Luke O’Leary. “Whether it’s studying pH levels in soil or running experiments to reduce water runoff, we’re active stewards in preserving and enhancing the resources needed to grow our food.”

EPA will continue to work with FFA to ensure environmental education is learned and practiced by all Americans to achieve EPA’s mission of protecting human health and the environment.

Click here to read the full MOU.

