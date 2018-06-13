EPA Administrator Pruitt to Visit Nebraska

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt will make a stop in Lincoln, Nebraska on Thursday to meet with Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and members of the Common Sense Nebraska Coalition. The roundtable discussion will be focused on Waters of the U.S (WOTUS).

Pruitt traveled to Kansas on Tuesday and South Dakota on Wednesday to discuss changes to the Renewable Fuels Standard. In his visit to Kansas, Pruitt mentioned he plans to send EPA’s new WOTUS rule to the Office of Management and Budget this week, according to Politico.

Some agriculture producers and associations were upset when Pruitt visited their respective states. East Kansas Agri-Energy President and CEO Bill Pracht expressed concern with EPA’s proposal to attach RINs to export gallons of ethanol, stating that it would result in “extreme economic hardship for Kansas corn growers.”

In South Dakota on Wednesday, Pruitt was met by a group of corn farmers protesting against Pruitt’s lack of action to allow E-15 sales.