EPA Now Accepting Public Comments on Year-Round E-15 Sales Proposal

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced it is now accepting public comments on its proposed rule to allow the sale of E-15 year-round. Comments can be submitted HERE.

E-15 is 15 percent ethanol blended with 85 percent gasoline. The proposed rule would allow E-15 to be sold during all months of the year without additional Reid Vapor Pressure (RVP) control, rather than just eight months out of the year.

I thank EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler and President Trump for their leadership on this issue and for moving forward with their pledge to allow year-round sales of E-15 ahead of this year’s busy summer driving season.

Year-round E-15 sales could result in approximately 700 million gallons of additional ethanol sold annually, or 280 million bushels of corn. As South Dakotans know, corn and corn ethanol production are vital components of our economy. The corn ethanol industry supports thousands of jobs in our state and contributes a significant amount of revenue to our local communities. Year-round sales of E-15 would be a huge win for our state.

I encourage South Dakotans to submit their public comments to the EPA before the deadline of May 17, 2019.