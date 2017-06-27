Many Applaud as EPA Proposes Rule To Repeal ‘WOTUS’

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 27, 2017 – Several agricultural groups and others are happy over today’s announcement by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that it will propose a rule to rescind a controversial Clean Water Act regulation that gave the government broad jurisdiction over land and water.

The proposal – expected to be published in the Federal Register in the coming days – will repeal the Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule, which ostensibly was implemented to clarify EPA’s authority over various waters.

Based on several U.S. Supreme Court decisions, EPA’s jurisdiction had included “navigable” waters and waters with a significant hydrologic connection to navigable waters. But the WOTUS rule broadened that to include, among other water bodies, upstream waters and intermittent and ephemeral streams such as the kind farmers use for drainage and irrigation. It also covered lands adjacent to such waters.

“This is great news for America’s pork producers. The WOTUS rule was a dramatic government overreach and an unprecedented expansion of federal authority over private lands.” -NPPC President Ken Maschhoff

“Farmers and ranchers across this country are cheering EPA’s proposal today to ditch its flawed Waters of the U.S. rule. We know the importance of clean water, and farmers and ranchers work hard to protect our natural resources every day. Farm Bureau looks forward to supporting Administrator Pruitt’s proposal. EPA should ditch this rule once and for all, go back to the drawing board, and write a new rule that protects water quality without trampling the rights of businesses and the states.” -AFBF President Zippy Duvall

“WOTUS was one of the most flagrant abuses of regulatory power in modern history and threatened the future of agriculture. I was pleased to join President Trump at the White House in February when he signed the executive order directing the EPA and Army Corps of Engineers to go back to the drawing board on WOTUS. Today’s repeal proposal is another important step toward certainty and relief for producers, landowners, and local communities.” – Congressman Adrian Smith

“We are thankful this Administration is working to draw clear lines in terms of what is and what is not jurisdictional under the Clean Water Act. In doing so, they will enable farmers to implement best management practices such as grass waterways and buffer strips without the burden of bureaucratic red tape or fear of legal action. These types of land improvements have enormous water quality benefits, such as reducing sediment and nutrient runoff-a win for farmers and the environment. Government should be making these actions easier, not more difficult.” -NCGA President Wesley Spurlock

“Today’s announcement from the administration signals another important step toward full removal of the harmful WOTUS rule. All Nebraskans would have been affected by the far-reaching consequences of this misguided policy. I will continue to monitor the WOTUS withdrawal process to help ensure we see common-sense rulemaking that puts Nebraskans in charge of the decisions involving our state’s water resources.” – Senator Deb Fischer

“The Waters of the US Rule was the prime example of government overreach and resulted in costly compliance measures. It placed burdensome regulations on Nebraska’s farmers, ranchers, landowners, county governments and others that unnecessarily delayed infrastructure projects and conservation. I am pleased that this cumbersome rule has been repealed. WOTUS was intended to regulate navigable waters; not puddles and irrigation ditches.” – U.S. Representative Don Bacon

Once the proposed repeal rule is published, it will be subject to a public comment period.