Ethanol Groups Applaud EPA Point of Obligation Announcement

Last week’s decision by the Environmental Protection Agency to reject petitions to change the Renewable Fuel Standard point of obligation drew applause from ethanol groups.

The American Coalition for Ethanol, known as ACE, said in a statement that the coalition is “grateful EPA is rejecting to change the rules for a handful of greedy refiners” who they say want to escape their responsibilities under the law. ACE maintains that moving the RFS point of obligation to downstream marketers would place burdens on station owners and consumers. Meanwhile, Growth Energy praised the EPA for “laying to rest a year of attempts” to change the rules. Last Wednesday, EPA announced it would reject the petitions, saying the agency doesn’t believe the change would be beneficial.

Petitioners had claimed that changing the point of obligation would result in an increase in the production, distribution and use of renewable fuels in the U.S. and would reduce the cost of fuel for consumers.