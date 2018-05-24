Ethanol Industry Leaders from South East Asia Visit Nebraska

Sioux City, Nebraska – On the heels of the Ethanol Summit of the Asia Pacific held this week in Minneapolis, 20 high-level South East Asian government and industry representatives will tour Nebraska this week to see firsthand the full production and value chain of ethanol in the United States.

“We appreciate the Nebraska Corn Board hosting this important group of high-level officials from Asia so they have a better understanding of our ethanol story in the U.S.,” said Deb Keller, U.S. Grains Council Chairman and Iowa farmer. “Allowing these representatives to see the entire ethanol value chain – from farmers to industry – will give them a clearer idea of how ethanol contributes meaningfully to the environmental, human health and economics benefits of those who use them.”

During their time in Nebraska, representatives from Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam will make stops at an ethanol producer, a gas station where they will examine blender pumps, a feedlot and a farm to get a better understanding of U.S. farm operations, and a pump promotion event.

“We look forward to welcoming the delegation to Nebraska,” said Roger Berry, director of market development with the Nebraska Corn Board. “The group is spending the first part of the week learning about the U.S. ethanol industry. As the nation’s second largest ethanol producing state, a visit to Nebraska was a logical way to conclude the week. We’re excited to highlight the ethanol production chain and learning more about the next generation of biofuels production. Ultimately, the ethanol industry adds tremendous value to our state and national economies, but also benefits the world by producing a clean-burning, renewable fuel.”

The U.S. Grains Council, along with its partner state corn checkoffs, like the Nebraska Corn Board, is working strategically in international ethanol market development. This builds on nearly 60 years of work in overseas offices building demand for U.S. corn, sorghum and barley growers as well as ethanol and distiller’s dried grains with solubles (DDGS) producers.

The post-Summit tours, like the one in Nebraska, allows these important ethanol partners to learn how the U.S. ethanol industry developed and helps meet the country’s – and the world’s – biofuels goals.