Ethanol Producer Considering Expansion in Colwich, Kansas

BY Associated Press | March 2, 2017
The ethanol plant in Colwich, KS when it was owned by Abengoa Bioenergy. ICM, which purchased the plant last fall, wants to expand the plant. (Courtesy of waste-management-world.com)

Ethanol producer ICM says it is planning a $175 million
bio-refinery in Colwich.

The company said in a news release Thursday that the plant, ICM Element, will create 50 new permanent jobs, as well as construction jobs.

At full production, the plant will buy more than 22 million bushels of corn and sorghum. ICM says the planning is in its final stages.

The new plant would be on 80 acres just ICM’s main plant in Colwich.

Colwich Mayor Terry Spexarth says the city council is considering providing 10  years of tax abatements. He says after 10 years, the plant could provide about $1.8 million to the community.

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
