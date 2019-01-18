EU insists farming is excluded from EU-US trade talks

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-360043 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | January 18, 2019
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is insisting to keep agriculture out of the EU-U.S. trade negotiations despites Washington’s wishes to include the vast sector.

The EU Commission announced Friday its proposals for a negotiating mandate from the 28 member states and said that the EU negotiations will be “strictly focused on the removal of tariffs on industrial goods, excluding agricultural products.”

EU Trade Chief Cecilia Malmstrom insisted also that she is preparing a target list of American products it will hit with punitive tariffs if the Trump administration goes through with its threat to impose tariffs on European auto imports.

