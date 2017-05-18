EU Team Explores Sorghum Food Use

A team of manufacturers and company executives from the European Union (EU) visited Kansas May 15-20 on a sorghum tour organized by the U.S. Grains Council and United Sorghum Checkoff Program. This team is the first from Europe to visit the U.S. to learn specifically about the sorghum food industry and consisted of representatives from Spain’s baking, bread, milling, cooperative and livestock feed industries.

Spain, a large importer of grains estimated at 14 million metric tons per year, is an immense market opportunity for U.S. sorghum growers and suppliers. The EU team visiting the U.S. represents key industry executives interested in the opportunity sorghum offers. The growing trend of utilizing healthy, whole grains is popular not only in the U.S. but also in Europe, and these executives are interested in satisfying consumer demand in Spain. To read more about the EU team’s visit, go to SorghumCheckoff.com.