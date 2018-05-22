EWC Veterinary Technology program receives full accreditation

TORRINGTON, Wyo. – The Veterinary Technology program at Eastern Wyoming College has received notification from the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) that the program has received full accreditation.

The program participated in a full site visit with a team from the AVMA in September, 2017. At its April 26-29, 2018 meeting, the AVMA Committee on Veterinary Technician Education and Activities (CVTEA) continued the EWC program on full accreditation following deliberation of the report of evaluation from the site visit.

The program will complete a biennial report due in September 2019 and will have a full site visit scheduled for 2023. In the letter received from the AVMA, the program was commended and thanked for “the courtesy and hospitality shown during the site visit.”

Dr. Susan Walker, program director, shared the following, “We are pleased to receive ongoing accreditation from the CVTEA. We constantly strive for excellence in order to meet the needs of the veterinary field in this region. As a result, our graduates continue to be in high demand.”

“We are the only veterinary technician program in Wyoming and one of the most exceptional programs in the United States,” stated Dr. Lesley Travers, president. “The instructors in this program work hard to ensure this level of excellence and to maintain accreditation. Our students benefit greatly from this level of commitment.”