Explosion Rocks Wisconsin Ethanol Plant

An explosion and subsequent fire at a corn milling plant in Wisconsin early Thursday morning left one person dead and several injured, local authorities said.

In addition to the deceased, two more were still missing and more than 10 were injured at the incident at the Didion Milling plant in Cambria, Wisconsin, Sheriff Dennis Richards said during a Thursday morning press conference.

Richards said that 16 people were inside the plant at the time the accident occurred just after midnight on Thursday.

More than three medical evacuation flights were sent to the scene after the incident, according to authorities. Several emergency agencies, including the Salvation Army, Red Cross, Medevac Helicopters and multiple local fire departments, responded to the scene.

Multiple burn injuries were reported among the injured, authorities said. The cause of the explosion is still unclear.

The plant has multiple levels, and part of a mill complex collapsed as a result of the explosion.

The mill, which produces corn and ethanol to people around the world, operates around the clock.

Didion has about 175 employees and operates four locations across Wisconsin, according to the company. Cambria is located 35 miles away from Madison.