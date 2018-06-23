Extension Crop Reports

Jenny Rees, Extension Educator in York County: Rain was greatly welcomed in the area this past week with most of the area I serve receiving 2-4 inches. The rain helped the non-irrigated soil moisture profiles in the top two feet in Nuckolls and Thayer counties. I will post a soil moisture update to my blog this weekend. The rain was welcome for corn and soybean at stages 7-10 leaf and beginning flowering, respectively. Weed control is the best I’ve seen for a few years and the soybean canopy is closing better this year than last year in many fields (except in fields with off-target dicamba movement). There’s also quite a bit of herbicide carryover from corn and soybean on end rows and areas of overlap, particularly in non-irrigated fields or portions of fields. Calls about off-target dicamba movement to soybean came in over the past few weeks and farmers have been irrigating to help plants recover. I made a videoon considerations and how to determine approximate timing of that off-target movement.