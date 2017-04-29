class="post-template-default single single-post postid-232290 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Facing Deadline, Most Wisconsin Dairy Farms Find New Buyer

BY Associated Press | April 29, 2017
A dairy group says most of Wisconsin’s 58 dairy farms desperately looking for new milk buyers before a Monday deadline have found them.

The Dairy Business Milk Marketing Cooperative said in a news release Thursday the group believes most farmers dropped by Grassland Dairy earlier this month found new buyers.

Grassland notified the farms it’d stop buying their milk May 1 after Canada changed its dairy pricing policy to favor domestic milk. The farms scrambled to find companies that would take their milk. Many faced having to shut down.

Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection spokesman Bill Cosh says he couldn’t confirm that only a few remain without buyers because the agency is still determining each farm’s status and helping those without buyers.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
