(Video) Fake meat and trade are two of NCBA’s 2019 policy priorities

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association went public with its new list of policy priorities in the year ahead. The announcement was made during the annual NCBA convention and trade show. It includes some familiar issues and some new priorities as well.

The NCBA policy book will focus on four main areas. The first is fake meat. Last year, NCBA was successful in arguing that USDA should have jurisdiction over lab-produced and plant-based meats. This year, they’ll work to ensure the proper regulatory framework is in place to protect the health of consumers, prevent deceptive marketing and ensures a level playing field for traditional beef.

Video: Bryce Doeschot reports from the 2019 Cattle Industry Convention.

The second priority is for trade and market access. Among the biggest priorities for NCBA, the organization wants a bilateral trade deal with Japan, as well as rapid Congressional passage of the USMCA agreement.

The third priority is dietary guidelines, which the government updates every five years and will do so again in 2019. NCBA wants accurate information in place about the nutritional advantages of beef.

The fourth priority is regulatory reform and implementation. This includes full implementation of the new farm bill, as well as getting a permanent solution in place for the overly-restrictive Hours of Service rule for livestock haulers and a new water rule to replace the 2015 WOTUS rule.

Video: Do livestock haulers have to follow the ELD Mandate? – NCBA’s Allison Rivera Brings Us Up to Speed

